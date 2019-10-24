Rebrov with the “Ferencvaros” sensationally beat Moscow CSKA Moscow: video highlights from matches
Thursday, October 24, 12 groups in the Europa League took place matches of the third round. In addition to the matches with participation of the Kiev “Dynamo” and “Alexandria”, was played 22 matches, which was recorded some rather unexpected results.
Group A
“Karabakh” (Azerbaijan) — APOEL (Cyprus) — 2:2
“Seville” (Spain) — “Dudelange” (Luxembourg) — 3:0
Position of commands: 1. Sevilla — 9 points; 2. Qarabag — 4; 3. “Dudelange” — 3; 4. APOEL — 1.
Group B
“Dynamo” (Ukraine) — “Copenhagen” (Denmark) — 1:1 (Shabanov, 53 — Sotiriou, 2).
Malmo (Sweden) — Lugano (Switzerland) — 2:1 (Berget, 15, from a penalty, Molins, 32 — Gerndt, 50)
Position of commands: 1. “Copenhagen” — 5; 2. Dynamo — 5; 3. Malmo — 4; 4. Lugano — 1.
Group C
“Trabzonspor” (Turkey) — “Krasnodar” (Russia) — 0:2
Getafe (Spain) — Basel (Switzerland) — 0:1
Position of commands: 1. Basel — 7; 2. Getafe — 6; 3. “Krasnodar” — 3; 4. Trabzonspor — 1.
Group D
PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands) — LASK (Austria) — 0:0
“Sporting” (Portugal) — “Rosenborg” (Norway) — 1:0
Standings: 1. PSV — 7; 2. Sporting — 6; 3. CARESSES — 4; 4. Rosenborg — 0.
Group E
“Rennes” (France) CFR Cluj (Romania) — 0:1
“Seltik” (Scotland) — “Latium” (Italy) — 2:1
Position of commands: 1. Celtic — 7; 2. CFR Cluj — 6; 3. “Lazio” — 3; 4. “Rennes” — 1.
Group F
Arsenal (England) — “Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal) — 3:2
“Eintracht Frankfurt” (Germany) — “Standard” (Belgium) — 2:1
Position of commands: 1. Arsenal — 9; 2. “Eintracht” — 6; 3. “Standard” — 3; 4. “Vitoria Guimaraes” — 0.
Group G
Porto (Portugal) — Rangers (Scotland) — 1:1
“Young Boys” (Switzerland) — “Feyenoord” (Netherlands) — 2:0
Position of commands: 1. “Young Boys” — 6; 2. Rangers — 4; 3. “Port” — 4; 4. Feyenoord — 3.
Group H
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) — Espanyol (Spain) — 0:1
CSKA (Russia) — “Ferencvaros” (Hungary) — 0:1
Position of commands: 1. Espanyol — 7, 2. Ludogorets V — 6; 3. “Ferencvaros” — 4; 4. CSKA — 0.
Group I
“Saint-Etienne” (France) — Alexandria (Ukraine) — 1:1 (Da Silva, 8 — Da Silva, 14, own goal)
“Gent” (Belgium) — “Wolfsburg” (Germany) — 2:2 (Yaremchuk, 41, 90+4 — Weghorst, 3, Joao Victor, 24)
Position of commands: 1. “Wolfsburg” — 5; 2. Gent 5; 3. “Alexandria” — 2; 4. “Saint-Etienne” — 2.
Group J
Roma (Italy) — “Borussia” (Monchengladbach, Germany) — 1:1
“Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey) — “Wolfsburg” (Austria) — 1:0
Position of commands: 1. Roma — 5; 2. “Istanbul Basaksehir” — 4; 3. “Wolfsberg” — 4, 4. Borussia Mönchengladbach — 2.
Group K
“Slovan” (Slovakia) — “Wolves” (England) — 1:2
“Besiktas” (Turkey) — Braga (Portugal) — 1:2
Position of commands: 1. Braga — 7; 2. “Wolverhampton” is 6; 3. “Slovan” — 4; 4. Besiktas 0.
Group L
AZ (Netherlands) — “Astana” (Kazakhstan) — 6:0
“Guerrilla” (Serbia) — “Manchester United” (England) — 0:1
Position of commands: 1. United 7, 2. AZ — 5; 3. “Guerrillas” — 4; 4. “Astana” — 0.
.
Photo of PFC CSKA
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter