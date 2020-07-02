Rebrov won the prestigious individual award in Hungary
Head coach of “ferencváros” Sergei Rebrov was recognized as the best coach of the year in Hungary, reported on the official website of the football Federation.
The Ukrainian specialist was ahead in the voting guide. “Mezokovesd” Attila Kuttor and coach “Zalaegerszeg” Marton Gabor.
“I had a good communication and mutual trust with the team. The team wanted to progress and coped with the task,” – said Rebrov at the award ceremony.
Recall that Fradi this season he defended his title of the strongest team in Hungary.