Received a photo from testing of the armored BMW X5
We offer you to look at photos from the test of strength as the safest SUV in the world.
Recall that the machine is protected against gunfire 7.62×39 bullets without hardened armor-piercing core (normal, most common). And also the car can withstand the blast of 15 kg TNT at a distance of 4 meters from the side.
Additionally, and the floor and roof can be reinforced durable steel panels. Then under the SUV can undermine the more powerful grenade — HG85, and the roof will resist the attack of a drone carrying a charge category DTG5 (200 grams of C4 explosives and more than 500 fragments).
Give extra protection molded steel parts around the cabin, security partition in the trunk, glass 33 mm thickness with a polycarbonate layer on the inside (including on the partition behind the backs of the second row) and plate aluminium on the bottom of the car.
A real tank on wheels, who is not afraid of not only dust and dirt, as well as bursts of AK-47 fire from the roof, explosions of grenades and machine gun fire on the glass!