Received hundreds of thousands of euros for the betrayal of Austria has caught another spy Putin

In Austria the army Colonel accused of spying in favor of Russia, which lasted for at least 25 years. For it to it threatens till 10 years of imprisonment, writes Radio Liberty.
It is reported that the prosecutors of the city of Salzburg on 8 November announced that 71-year-old man identified as Martin M., according to investigators, worked for a Government intelligence Agency of Russia since 1993. He, according to prosecutors, was provided by the Russian intelligence information about weapons systems of Austria, as well as military data.
“The investigation revealed the defendant in the integration of structured, state-driven network of agents”, — reads the statement of the U.S. attorney’s office.
It is established that the officer received around 300 thousand euros in exchange for their services. Received information he passed on using encrypted emails or satellite communications.
Austrian police have detained a man in 2018 in the moment when he got the job from, as suggested by the Prosecutor’s office, his supervisor.
Last year the “FACTS” reported that the Prosecutor’s office of the capital of Austria investigated the case against the employee of the Federal office for the protection of Constitution and fighting terrorism (the Austrian counter-intelligence, BVT) on suspicion of espionage. The case conducted behind closed doors, so the Prosecutor cannot present the essence of the investigation. In addition, she did not name the countries involved in the investigation of espionage counterintelligence officer. In turn, the interior Ministry of Austria has also confirmed the investigation.
