The king of Thailand Rama’s, Maha Vajiralongkorn, which in may of this year, shortly before his coronation, suddenly married the General and former flight attendant Sucide TIGI, was awarded the title of Royal concubines-consort his mistress — a 34-year-old army nurse Sineenat of Languagerange. The official ceremony took place in the presence of the Queen Sucide, which previously held the title, which now Languagerange.
The Daily Mail reports that during the ceremony Sineenat, as previously Sucide, had to lie down on the floor. In Thailand the king is a God-like figure, therefore it needs to sit higher than his subjects during formal events. The event coincided with the 67th birthday of the monarch.
For the first time since 1932, the king of Thailand was in fact a polygamist, publicly owning more than one partner.
Sutida fourth wife Vajiralongkorn. In 1977, the Prince married his cousin, Princess mom Luang Soamsavali Kitiyakara. They had a daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha. However, in 1980 the marriage broke up, but was legally dissolved only in 1991.
For some time he lived in a de facto marriage with actress Yuvadhida Polprasert, who bore him four sons and a daughter. In 1994, their Union became official, but in 1996 the couple divorced.
In February 2001, Prince Vajiralongkorn married srirasmi commoner Akharaphongpreecha. In 2005 she gave birth to the crown Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti and she received the title Princess. But in 2014, voluntarily renounced the Royal title and the couple parted.
Of all the children Vachiralongkorn only three have a Royal title. She is the elder daughter Bajrakitiyabha daughter from a civil marriage with the Princess Yuvadhida Sirivannavari of Nariratana (which became a famous designer) and a son from his marriage to Srirasmi Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.
