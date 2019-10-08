Recipe for life-extension, which has been translated into all languages of the world
This simple recipe of longevity will surprise everyone. It was used to preserve health, in the V century BC and even then, appreciated and cherished. The UNESCO expedition found this recipe in 1971 in Tbilisi monasteries. It was recorded on clay tablets and after the findings had been translated into all languages of the world.
To always stay young and feel great, you need to prepare tea and take it strictly according to recommendations. In this article, painted way to prepare it.
Ingredients:
- 100 g of chamomile
- 100 g of St. John’s wort
- 100 g of immortelle
- 100 g of birch buds
The range of application is very wide, because the recipe contains all the basic medicinal herbs.
Appointment
Dramatically improved metabolism, the body gets rid of fat and calcium deposits, causing all the vessels become elastic, prevents sclerosis, stroke, angina, heart attack, hypertension, disappears the noise in my head, reduced vision, rejuvenates the body.
Preparation and use
Dried herb to pass through the grinder, put in an enamel bowl.
In the evening, before dinner, 1 tablespoon of this mixture pour half a liter of boiling water for 20 minutes, then pass through a cloth (not cheesecloth!).
To pee in a Cup half of infusion, add 1 teaspoon of honey. To drink after dinner, then nothing to drink or eat.
The next morning, heat on a few remaining from the evening liquid, again dissolve it in 1 teaspoon of honey and drink.
To do so daily until the herb mixture.
Treatment: 1 every 5 years.