Recipe for life-extension, which has been translated into all languages of the world!
This simple recipe of longevity will surprise everyone! It was used to preserve health in the 5th century BC and even then, appreciated and treasured recipe. Therefore, in order to always be young and feel good you need to prepare this decoction, and take strictly according to recommendations.
The expedition found the UNESCO in 1971 in Tbilisi monasteries, written on clay tablets, translated into all the languages of the world. In this article, painted way to prepare it.
100 g of chamomile
100 g of St. John’s wort
100 g of immortelle
100 g of birch buds
The range of application is very broad, it contains all the basic herbs.
Purpose: Dramatically improves metabolism, cleansing the body from fat and calcium deposits, causing all the vessels, and especially the blood, becomes elastic, what is multiple sclerosis, stroke, angina, heart attack, hypertension, disappears the noise in my head, reduced vision, rejuvenates the body.
Recipe:
All pass through the grinder, put in an enamel bowl. In the evening take 1 tablespoon of this mixture, pour 0.5 liters of water (boiling water), insist 20 minutes, then pass through a cloth (but not through cheesecloth). Pour one Cup of hot mixture and dissolve it in 1 teaspoon of honey. To drink in the evening after dinner, and then not drink or eat.
Morning: Warm up on a few remaining from the evening liquid, dissolve it in a teaspoon of honey and drink. to do so daily until all the herb mixture.
Treatment: repeat in 5 years.