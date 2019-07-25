Recipe powerful tool against osteoarthritis

Рецепт мощного средства против остеохондроза

The accumulation of salts has a lot of unpleasant symptoms. But there is one tool that can help to deal with it.

To prepare the compress, you need potatoes to grate on a fine grater and mix with honey in equal proportions.

Application:

  1. Apply the compress on the problem area and wrap with parchment paper and warm cloth.
  2. Two hours later, the compress should be removed and to lubricate the area with oil fir.

The desired course of treatment is 10 days.

Easy five-minute self-massage before applying the compress will increase the efficiency of procedures.

