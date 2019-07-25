Recipe powerful tool against osteoarthritis
The accumulation of salts has a lot of unpleasant symptoms. But there is one tool that can help to deal with it.
To prepare the compress, you need potatoes to grate on a fine grater and mix with honey in equal proportions.
Application:
- Apply the compress on the problem area and wrap with parchment paper and warm cloth.
- Two hours later, the compress should be removed and to lubricate the area with oil fir.
The desired course of treatment is 10 days.
Easy five-minute self-massage before applying the compress will increase the efficiency of procedures.
