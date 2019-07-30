Recipes for treatment of thyroid: that’s what told my sister the healer
A poultice of barley and bedstraw
The natural grain of barley grass bedstraw conventional mix in the proportions 1:1, pour in a linen bag (of cotton or flax) and boil 10 min. When slightly cooled, squeeze and put on the area of the enlarged goiter. Keep no more than 2 hours.
A cold compress of clay (blue, white, yellow).
Dilute the clay with water to the consistency of thick cream, spread on gauze or cloth (preferably flannel) layer of 1 cm to Keep no more than 2 hours for the reception. The procedure to do 1-2 times a day.
A poultice of horsetail grass.
It is also in the bag, naparivayu in boiling water for 10-15 min. Keep at least 2 hours.
Knotty in diffuse and mixed endemic goiter II–III degree:
2 tablespoons of domestic pork fat mix with 1 tablespoon of herb powder wormwood. Spread on gauze and keep on the neck (insulated) 40 min. the Compress to do for a few hours before bedtime. The course is 45 days.
Gargle (5 to 10 times a day, 2-3 min) with the cleavers and this (change). You can add flowers or the root of the mallow. Rinse 3-4 SIPS are allowed to drink.
Rinse infusion of celandine. 1 tablespoon of dry grass pour 1 Cup boiling water, infuse for 45 minutes in a thermos.
Rinsing with a solution of the Swedish bitter (1 teaspoon solution per 100 g of water).
A very effective poultice for large tumors and nodes.
Mix in the proportions 1:1: grass, dope, elecampane, Hemlock, henbane, the bark of the oak, the walnut shells. Boil for 15-20 minutes on low heat, flannel slightly moistened with broth, keep the compress on all night.
A day to RUB ointment type “Bon Beng” (or ointment of celandine, of the toadflax, or tincture of celandine), wrap in.
The course is 30 days.
All of these recipes compresses can be applied in hyperthyroidism, changing 7-10 days to others.