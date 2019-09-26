Recommendations that will help you achieve figures dream
The expert noted that only one exercises the result is not achieved
One of the most popular problems in women — excess fat in the abdominal area and sides. How to get rid of it? Fitness trainer Ksenia Khazova shared on his page in Instagram effective recommendations that will help you achieve dream figure.
To begin with, the expert decided to find out why the waist seems wide.
A lot of reasons. One of them is the feature of the structure of your skeleton. If your figure type — hourglass, you’re in luck. Even if you are gaining extra pounds, waist is not going anywhere. If you are a rectangle or a triangle to get the waist harder.
The second reason is the percentage of fat. The lifebuoy usually appears because of excess calories. In women, this is where fat is stored first. The lack of protein, lack of activity, stress, poor sleep, Smoking and alcohol all does the job.
What to do?
It all depends on the reasons. If the structure of the skeleton allows you to have a wasp waist, diet will help. If you have a rectangular figure, the fat will go, but the waist still will not “wasp”.
Do I need to do some special exercises?
In one study, six weeks of exercises at the press does not give any result: did not reduce weight, have not removed fat from the abdomen. In another experiment, 12 weeks of diet combined with exercise the press gave exactly the same result as diet even without exercise.
Conclusion: abdominal exercises do not help you remove belly fat. So you can use any training, the main thing that they were. Ideally a combination of weights and cardio. But to do trims, folds and twisting at 100 times makes no sense.
What not to do:
Eliminate exercises that load the “slant” of the abdominal muscles. Is any movement with the twists and turns of the case: oblique twists, tilts to the side with dumbbells, side plank, and so on.
As for the Hoop, a recent study showed that six weeks of twisting weighted hula Hoop (1.5 kg) decreased the quantity of belly fat by 2%, and the waist is thinner at 3.1 cm While the scientists themselves do not understand why it happened. Perhaps this is due to mechanical stimulation of fat cells. But one wrap will not make weather, you still need a calorie deficit and physical activity.