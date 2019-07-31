Reconciled Woe Jennifer aniston with Justin Theroux
Recently Jennifer aniston and Justin Theroux, who studiously avoided each other since the end of 2017, when it announced the end of their two-year marriage unexpectedly reunited. Theroux posted on his page in the social Network photo, which he keeps aniston’s hand. But do not think that 47-year-old Justin and Jennifer, who celebrated this year his 50th birthday, decided to live together again.
In fact, Theroux and aniston United in common grief — they lost one of their much loved Pets. It is not surprising that they made to his deceased white German shepherd named Dolly a real funeral with flowers and farewell speeches. After a couple has always been called the four dogs that lived in their house, “their children”. And when Justin and Jennifer decided to leave, they almost began to sue for custody of their Pets. It was a miracle that aniston failed to agree with Theroux about this peacefully. They signed an agreement with aniston in Los Angeles left Dolly, shaggy Terrier Clyde and a half-breed-pit bull Sophie. And Theroux took with him to new York for their second pit bull.
“Tonight at sunset we bade farewell to the dead after the heroic battle our brave defender and a member of the family — Dolly. She reached down, finally, her shield and sword. It will be all of us truly missed.” — so Justin signed photo is dedicated to the memory of the dog… As told at the time, Jennifer, Dolly she found in the shelter – in 2006-m year, and named it in honor of his girlfriend — singer Dolly parton. Since then, shepherd lived in the house of the actress.
As it became known, at the end of the sad ceremony, Justin went to his home in new York, where he is often seen in the company of the most different famous beauties — from Emma of Tondo Irina Shayk, which he was caught by the paparazzi recently. As for aniston, the details of her personal life to reporters probably to find out so far failed. unless, of course, not counting the persistently circulating rumors of a possible secret reunion of the actress with her previous husband brad pitt.