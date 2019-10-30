Record Chiron Bugatti Super Sport 300+ sold for 5 179 000 USD
For sale became available supercar Bugatti Chiron flagship version, the ad is already published on the international portal of car sales.
The Austrian dealer AUTO SALON KITZBÜHEL put up for sale the hypercar Bugatti Chiron in a special “record” version of the Super Sport 300+ at a price of 5 179 554 dollars.
Chiron Bugatti Super Sport 300+ is a special limited production version of the sports car Chiron of the French automaker. The circulation amounts to just thirty cars. For sale the hypercar holds the record for speed in September this year, the car set a record, speeding up to 490 km/h.
Bugatti Chiron 300 Super Sport has a W16 engine with a volume of 8 liters, the engine power is 1,600 HP the Car is equipped with wheels made of magnesium alloy and tyres carbon fibre also has a modified front bumper and slightly elongated back part of a body.
The standard model of the Bugatti Chiron with the modification of the Chiron Sport have a capacity of 1500 HP at 1600 Nm of torque. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, maximum speed is fixed at 420 km/h. the Price of the Chiron Sport model starts from 2 400 000 Euro.