Record highs, floods and freezing: the weather will surprise Americans
After a week maximum for this period of temperatures in the South recorded at least one day of extreme heat.
Thursday, October 3, registered nearly 150 records in October — from the South to the Midwest and North-East of the country.
For example, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, the temperature reached 100 degrees (+37,7 Celsius). The figure was not only the highest temperature ever recorded in October, but the hottest this summer.
In Macon, Georgia, the thermometer was showing 102 degrees (+38,8 Celsius) — the hottest October temperature ever recorded there. This year in Macon, the temperature over 90 degrees (+32,2 C) lasted 126 days, which was a new record.
Yesterday, October 3, Atlanta again recorded the highest October figure at 98 degrees (+36,6 C).
Friday, October 4, will be no less hot. Many areas in the South will again show a record high in October.
After that, in the South of the country will come decline. The weekend is expected to 80 degree (+26,6 Celsius).
The cool air will put an end to the heat in the South and will bring the first frost and freezing temperatures in the northeast and great lakes.
10 States, from Michigan to Massachusetts, announced a warning about frosts. In some areas the temperature drops below zero.
Meanwhile, in the South-West important warning about the flood.
In the last 24 hours in Eastern new Mexico and Texas fell to 4 inches (10.6 cm) of rain, which caused flash flooding.