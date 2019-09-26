Record snowfalls and low temperatures: in the USA approaching the ‘historic’ snowstorm
The first day of autumn was only recently, but winter is approaching the Northern parts of the Rocky mountains, where the weekend is worth waiting for a potentially “historic” Blizzard, writes Fox News.
According to forecasts by the National weather service (NWS), by the end of Friday, September 27, residents of the Northern part of the Rocky mountains should expect “a significant and potentially historic” Blizzard.
“There will be lots of snow in the Northern parts of the Rockies and Northern plains, a Blizzard is coming,” said meteorologist Janice Dean.
The prediction center NWS reported that the region is approaching a cold front, cloudy skies and snowfall.
It is expected that large-scale precipitation will begin Friday evening or Saturday morning, as to the South between salt lake city and Idaho falls is developing a low pressure area.
Blizzard hooked and Northwest Montana, where fall from one to three feet of snow (about 0.3-1 m). It is predicted that the heavy snow and the most extreme storm conditions would be on Saturday and Sunday, 28-29 September.
“This is a severe snowstorm, which can lead to significant consequences. In some areas of possible conditions, similar to the snow storms, the report says about the situation. — What makes this storm more significant is the fact that the snow is wet/heavy, and the leaves on the trees can lead to a significant weighting of the branches and, accordingly, damage to power lines”.
Authorities report that interruptions in the supply of electricity can be extensive and will last much longer than usual. Hunters and others planning to be on the street, you should also prepare for a Blizzard.
At that time, as the greatest amount of snow fall in mountainous areas, forecasters reported that the snow on the plains is also possible.
“For so early in the season it will be very serious, along with all the other consequences that are waiting for us, — said the representative of the centre for forecasting. — It will be a historic Blizzard.”
Strong winds and record low temperatures will also lead to “life-threatening conditions.”
In the city of great falls (MT) will drop 8 to 12 inches of snow (20-30 cm), it will set a new record for amount of snow in September in this region.
The current maximum record level snow in September in great falls is 6.1 inches (15 cm).
Snowfall in early autumn can be a sign of what to expect in the coming months. Farmers’ Almanac predicts that “because of the cold winter conditions” there will be new storms in areas East of the Rocky mountains down to the Appalachians, with the coldest period of the season falling on the last week of January and will continue until the beginning of February.