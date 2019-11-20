Record traffic jams and crowded airports: how to travel on thanksgiving Day
Plan to travel on thanksgiving Day or the day before? In this you are not alone.
The American automobile Association predicts record traffic jams and congestion at airports this year. It is expected that a total of 55,3 million travelers will take a trip from Wednesday, November 27 through Sunday, December 1 — by car, plane, train, bus and cruise ship, writes USA Today. Compared to last year’s 1.6 million — the second highest in the 19 years of measurement.
Avoid the middle of the environment
The worst time to hit the road environment, according to a global analytical company transport INRIX. If you are planning a trip in the late afternoon or early evening (17:00 to 19:30) in Atlanta, Los Angeles, new York, Boston or Houston, your trip can take 3.5 times longer than usual.
Tube starts early in San Francisco (14:00-16:00) and Washington (15:00-17:00) — in these cities the trip will last about 3 times longer than usual.
“With record levels of travellers and the constant growth of population in the major Metropolitan areas of the country drivers should prepare for major delays, said Trevor Reid, analyst in transportation INRIX. — Despite the fact that traveling during peak hours environment nationwide, travelers should expect that within a week the congestion will be much greater than usual.”
In the sky is gonna be busy
Air travel will also be congestion: according to the INRIX, 4.45 million Americans will go on a flight on thanksgiving Day, which is 4.6% more than last year.
The busiest day at the airport is the Sunday after thanksgiving (December 1): it is expected that this day will fly by 3.1 million passengers, according to Airlines for America, a trade organization representing U.S. airlines.
The Monday before thanksgiving (November 25) will be the lightest travel day compared with the subsequent holidays.
For those who can not leave early and is afraid of tubes on Tuesday or Wednesday, there is always directly thanksgiving. The roads are less busy, and you’ll find the cheapest plane tickets for this week.
So if you need to drive only a couple of hours or your destination is close to the airport, it will be easier to travel in the Turkey Day.
The most popular destinations
Weekend on thanksgiving are often a time for so-called “winter birds” — travellers who are moving from the northeast US to warmer weather in Florida, where there are four cities included in the list of the best bookings of the weekend. Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, headed by top-10 (probably a fly in the Disney parks). New York, Las Vegas and Phoenix are also in this list.
For travelers who prefer to forgo dinner in honor of the Thanksgiving long weekend at the beach, offers the best international destinations: Nassau, Bahamas; Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Only one place with cold weather was included in the list: Munich, Germany, where the famous Christmas market.