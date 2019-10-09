Recorded in Odessa Ukrainian film included in the long list of “Oscar”: what do we know
Received in July Grand Prix X Odessa international film festival, Ukrainian Director of Nariman Aliyev “Home” was included in the long list of film awards “Oscar” in the category “international feature film”.
This is stated in the message on the website of the American Academy.
The film tells about the Crimean Tatar Mustafa (actor Ahtem Suitable), whose son was killed in the Donbas. A man together with his youngest son goes to the occupied Crimea to bury the deceased according to Muslim traditions.
The main role in the film was played by Ahtem Seitablaev and Ramsey Bilyalov. Producer — Vladimir Yatsenko (“Wild field”).
For the award, the film was nominated by the Ukrainian Oscar Committee.
The international premiere was held in the “UN certain regard” at the Cannes film festival. She also claimed the award “Golden camera” for best debut film. First award — for best film — band won at the International film festival in Bucharest.
Rental Home comes out November 7.
Also in the big list of foreign films nominated for “Oscar”, the Ukrainian-Czech-Slovak-Polish film václav Marhoul “Painted bird”. He nominated a candidate from the Czech Republic.
Recall that the shortlist for the award “Oscar” will be announced December 16, 2019, and the list of nominees — January 13, 2020.
