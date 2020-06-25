Recovered does not mean healthy again: as patients, survivors COVID-19, feel after months
Most people who are infected with coronavirus are not experiencing severe symptoms and some have no symptoms. COVID-19 got the worst of it for relatively few patients. This writes SFGate.
Nurse intensive care Sheri Antoinette saw serious cases.
“Lucky — if you can call them that — recover, but not in the sense that their life returns to normal. For some the damage is permanent. Their bodies will never be fully restored,” says Antoinette.
“When they say “recovered”, they don’t tell you what this means is that you may need a lung transplant, wrote Antoinette in his post on Twitter. Or that you can return after discharge, with a massive heart attack or stroke, because COVID-19 makes your blood thick. Or, you may need extra oxygen for the rest of my life.”
“COVID-19 — this is the worst disease that I have ever worked with in 8 years working as a nurse in the ICU,” added the nurse.
Tweet Antoinette provoked a strong reaction cure patients with COVID-19 and nurses working on the front line of the fight against coronavirus.
Here’s what they wrote.
“I am currently in the hospital after a heart attack, due to heavy blood clotting caused by COVID-19. I have a stent in my heart and I have to wear the device monitor the heart all the time. Now I’m worried months of recovery, including physical and occupational therapy. I’m only 29,” — writes the user Dan.
“I suffered acute renal failure and needed dialysis. Now I have asthma, chronic cough and irregular heartbeat. And, my case was considered a case of moderate severity,” shared Stephanie Mccarroll.
One nurse wrote what symptoms it is most often observed in patients COVID-19.
“Everything is so swollen that the skin blisters and they are so tight, that it seems, here-here will burst. And my skin is so dry, flaky, what to grease it with vaseline at each change practically necessary, — I wrote to the nurse. — Every skin is “weeping” fluid and covered with sores, and it just slides off at the slightest touch.”
“All the blood thick. Can’t understand why it thickened, but it is dark and thick. All of the kidneys fail. Urine dark or red. All patients have abnormal heart rhythm. But even without major heart problems, but it does not beat normally, adds the nurse. — Every patient has a Foley catheter and rectal tube — incontinence of bowel and bladder. All the feeding tube. All”
“Never before in my entire career I have never seen,” concluded the nurse.
“In March of 2019 I spent 10 days on the ventilator with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), and I’m still on oxygen. Homecoming is just the beginning for the next steps in recovery. Every aspect of my life has changed for the worse. Please support and help everyone you know who has survived. And wear a mask,” wrote another nurse.
“My “easy” thing ended after more than two months. In the lower right lung are scarred, and the stomach and digestion are a mess like never before. But I cough much less and can go out again. And, by the way, this is the third time in two months, when I “recovered”. I just hope it does not happen again”, — shared their experiences of the disease Eli.
“I’m a nurse on the front line and contracted the coronavirus. I’m a relatively healthy 24-year-old girl could barely pass the half of the stairs. My blood pressure soared, the chest pain was debilitating. After 8 weeks and still feel chest pain and shortness of breath. This is not a joke,” wrote Alicia.
“I had COVID-19 more than 60 days. I am 33 years old, I was running and doing yoga every day. I couldn’t walk for two weeks, but a couple of steps. It was the worst illness of my life,” wrote one of the survivors.
He also described the first signs COVID-19: “I woke up sweaty (not usually sweat at night). Light sporadic chills, but without fever (or I thought I did not have fever because I measured the temperature only in the afternoon). I had loose stools, but not much.”
“I “recovered” on March 29. I was born 65 years ago and I have chronic bronchitis, which usually appeared perhaps twice a year. Now, after COVID-19, I have acute bronchitis 3-4 times a month,” said Hollis Charles.
“I got sick COVID-19 in March, and in may appeared symptoms of encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, which left me bedridden for a few days. I’m so glad someone mentioned it, so I know I’m not the only one feeling it.” — share your story one more recovered.
“My colleague is a 30-year-old completely healthy person is still have breathing problems, two months later. There are patients who return to the emergency room after they “recovered” because they can’t breathe or have blood clots blood. This is madness,” said one paramedic.
“I have been ill in March and spent 6 days on the ventilator. To date, I still have shortness of breath. I have pain which I never had before. I noticed that I don’t urinate as often as usual. And my legs and feet swell so much that the shoes do not fit,” wrote the user Mellie B.
“I am healthy, active 23-year-old man, and I still have significant damage to the lungs two months after I “recovered”,” writes Laney Whitney.
“My husband contracted the coronavirus, two and a half months ago. Although my symptoms were mild, my husband could barely breathe, and now, a month after he recovered, we found that he had permanent lung damage. It’s not just the flu,” wrote sue MIA.
“I had the “easy” case in February. I was not hospitalized. And I’m still extremely sick with many symptoms including inflammation and pain within 3 weeks. I have no doubt that this virus causes irreparable damage. Talk with someone who has one, before you decide to go without a mask.” writes Lasia Fay.
bookmark