Recruitment vacancies in a few hours: Uber launches app for job search
Uber Technologies Inc has launched an app called Uber Works. It will bring together temporary workers who want to work with companies that are looking for people to replace or to work in the active season.
At the moment the app is only available in Chicago, but the company plans to expand its borders.
Uber Works will show to employees of available shifts in a given area and will help businesses hire staff in periods of peak demand.
“Uber Works has a control panel business and we communicate directly with businesses, including restaurants and others to help them to fill the personnel gap,” said a company spokesman to Reuters.
Uber has stated that Uber Works will cooperate with employment agencies, such as TrueBlue Inc, which will hire and pay salaries to employees, as well as bonuses.
App users can get detailed information about side jobs or shifts that interest them, including information on salary, time and place of work.
The desire to diversify its core activities taking place at the same time as the American company is under scrutiny of regulators.
January 1, California enacted a new law, which was very disadvantageous for Uber. It aims to processeditorevent independent contractors to salaried employees.
Uber has already announced record losses of 5.2 billion dollars in the second quarter, which showed slowing revenue growth. This put into question the company’s ability to expand and to restrain competition.
Uber said that revenue growth slowed to 14% to $ 3.2 billion and does not correspond to the average analyst estimate of $ 3,36 billion, according to data from IBES Refinitiv.
The company’s main business increased revenue by 2% to $ 2.3 billion food delivery Uber Eats has become more profitable by 72% to $ 595 million.