Red and white meat can equally boost cholesterol
Experts have studied the composition of red and white meat and its ability to raise the level of cholesterol in the body and came to the conclusion: to reduce the cholesterol levels, not only to abandon eating red meat, replacing it with white, you need to eat right and to give preference to plant foods. The results of studies published the American journal of clinical nutrition.
Over a long period of time it was believed that white meat is much more useful red. Consumption of red meat contributes to development of diabetes, diseases of the cardiac system and can even develop cancer. So as to leave the body without protein is impossible, the most suitable alternative, and safe, has long been considered the consumption of white meat.
Researchers at the Oakland research Institute found that white meat (e.g. poultry) as well as red increases cholesterol. That is why doctors advise if you have problems with cholesterol alike to be careful when using different types of meat. Data confirmed by the study which involved about 100 volunteers with normal health. The participants were divided into two groups. One group was encouraged to stick to food with a high content of animal fats, and the other a diet low in animal fat. Then the participants were proposed the following scheme of supply for a period of time (4 weeks) eating only red meat, then white and only the next 4 weeks — all without meat, replacing it with vegetable proteins.
Scientists have been monitoring the cholesterol levels of the participants throughout the study. It turned out that the use of red and white meat cholesterol level was increased equally for all volunteers. Reducing the level of low density lipoproteins occurred only during the transition of participants into a diet without meat.
To maintain normal cholesterol levels it is better to give preference to proteins of animal origin are found in milk, legumes and vegetables. This option is shared by most experts in dietary nutrition. Experts from Harvard medical school claim that a diet with a predominant consumption of vegetable protein, helps to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes and even cancer.
Experts believe that the basis of a person’s diet should include vegetable proteins, and fiber. Increasing consumption of soluble fiber, cereals, beans, we will improve your health, and possibly avoid some diseases.