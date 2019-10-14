Red batutistka: games Swedish Fox admired network
October 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Residents located near Stockholm, the Swedish city Tyreso witnessed an unusual and funny sight to them in the yard wandered wild Fox, which decided to have fun on the trampoline, reports the Chronicle.info.
First, the owners thought their yard ran the dog, but then was very surprised seeing a wild animal.
The first forest guest remarked the hostess, then the woman called her husband and son also see on Fox, which in the meantime had chosen the trampoline and jumping from time to time trying to bite through the material or make it a tunnel.