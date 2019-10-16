Red-bloody sea: the United States residential home flooded with blood and remains of animals
In the US, Iowa one of the families recently had to move out from his home after his basement was flooded with blood, fat and bones of animals. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to Newsweek.
It is reported that the family Lestina lived next door to a butcher’s shop in which April gave way to the hosts. The new owners were Jared and Kathleen Dahl, who worked at the store for several years. They were engaged in the sale of meat from cattle, hogs, goats, elk, sheep and deer.
In October Lestina found in the basement of his house almost 13-centimetre layer of blood and offal, which passed to them from belonging to the butcher shop fridge to store meat.
Nick Lestina said that after the flooding Dahl was not contacted and did not take any responsibility for what happened. According to him, they stated that it was not their error and wished the owners good luck. Lestina stressed that cleaning and tidying of the basement will cost thousands of dollars, of which over two thousand is worth cleaning.
“I don’t have that kind of money to just throw”, — he stressed.
The family plans to seek justice if the owners of the shops themselves offer help. For cleaning the basement Lestina had to move out of your own home.
At the same time, the owners of the fridge in the post at Facebook said that they did not know about the problem with the leak when I bought the store. On 3 October, the Department of natural resources state warned them about the problem, and “they fixed it the next day.” “It wasn’t our fault, but we took full responsibility for what happened and fixed it immediately. We continue to cooperate with the Department of natural resources to make sure that everything is done correctly”, — said in a statement.
And the Department of natural resources stated that the drainage system in the house of the family seem connected with the drainage system of the refrigerator. After 3 October, the drainage was blocked. As a result, the animal remains stiff in household family Lestina.
