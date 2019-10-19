Red, blue, pale, the color of the ears says about your health
Ears can give us more than just the ability to hear. German experts have told that the color of the ears is an indicator of the recognition of latent disease.
According to doctors, the color of the ears depends on the circulation. Blood vessels they are right under the skin, and changes in blood flow are evident if you look closely to the kind of ears.
Pale ears. This is a sign that the auricle is poorly supplied with blood. Common cause of such violations is low blood pressure. The ears are also pale can indicate problems in the circulatory system associated with the insufficient work of the heart.
Red ears. This may indicate hypertension (high blood pressure). In addition, the ears can blush because of a defect in heart valve or bone marrow problems, it is the opinion of experts on the portal Focus Online.
Ears with the blue. Bluish color of the skin on the ears indicates a low content of oxygen in the blood. This may be due to heart failure or breathing problems. Also bluish ears can be a sign of lung disease.
Grey or brown the ears. Behind it is the violation associated with the content of iron in the blood is too low or conversely high concentrations.
“The fact that the ear becomes red or pale for a short time in most cases is caused not by disease but by oscillations of the circulation — and this is quite normal. But if changing the color of the ears is kept for a long period of time, you should consult your doctor — especially if symptoms such as dizziness or shortness of breath,” — shared the recommendation of the doctors.