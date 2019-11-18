Red Bull has set a new record for Formula 1’s speed pit stop is 1.82 seconds. (video)
November 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Mechanics of Red bull in anticipation of the release of “on stage”
On the eve of the victory of the Dutch rider Red Bull max Verstappen ended the penultimate stage of the world championship in the class Formula 1 – Grand Prix of Brazil.
But the Austrian team not only won the stage, but also had the fastest pit stop in history of the world Cup.
During the race, the mechanics have serviced the car Verstappen just of 1.82 seconds, according to f1-world.ru.
On the second and third positions of mechanics Williams pit stop by Robert Kubica lasted 2.10 seconds, George Russell is 2.20 seconds.
The previous record of the pit stop also belonged to Red Bull. In Germany they spent 1.88 seconds to change the wheels.