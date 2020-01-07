Red bull sensationally extended his contract with Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Team Formula 1 “Aston Martin Red bull racing” has extended the contract with the pilot max Verstappen, reported on the official website of the Austrian team.
The new agreement is calculated till the end of the season 2023.
The current contract rider expires at the end of 2020 and many expected that the main young star of the f-1 will soon sign a contract with either a Mercedes or a Ferrari, becoming a replacement for Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel respectively.
Yes, and the Dutchman did not rule out his departure, but said it may extend the contract with the “red bulls”, if in 2020, the team will show progress and develop a strong car.
Apparently, the leadership of the Red bull managed to find the arguments and Max extended his contract before the start of the new season.
Verstappen is in the “Red bull” in 2014. Has won 8 Grand Prix, and last season finished in 3rd place overall.