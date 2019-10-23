Red or white? What kind of meat is more harmful
In a recent issue about the harm and benefits of meat has been widely discussed. Try to figure out what kind of meat is more dangerous for obvious reasons.
Many scientists say about the dangers of red meat for health. Data were obtained that regular consumption of red meat increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, particularly tumors of the colon. Experts even called the permitted limit consumption of red meat – about 60 grams a day. However, there are studies that show that white meat is not less dangerous.
And some scientists have come to the conclusion that meat is not necessary to blame in the development of cancer and heart disease. So, some experts believe that it is not in meat, but how it is cooked in plenty of fat, frying and industrial processing.
Try to deal with objective data. The fact that chicken meat is the most allergenic. It is superior in this parameter and all other popular types of meat. In addition, poultry diseases, in particular salmonellosis. Therefore, eating poultry only after a good heat treatment.
As for the pork, then the meat, as lamb is considered the most fat. But this does not mean that it should be totally rejected – it is sufficient to replace part of the meat less greasy. For this purpose you can use lean beef, rabbit, Turkey, and the same chicken.