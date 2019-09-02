Red or white wine: the judge of “Masterchef” on the laws of French cuisine
Cooking show “Masterchef” is coming to STB for the eighth year. To succeed in the chef’s case, judges reality from year to year telling them the same thing: teach base! What is a base in cooking and without knowledge can not do in a professional kitchen, exclusively for “FACTS” told the judge of the project “Masterchef” Vladimir Yaroslavskiy (previously it opened the “FACTS” behind-the-scenes secrets of the show).
Today French cuisine is considered to be a reference, — says Vladimir. — Many basic dishes the chefs prepare French recipes. It turns out that every self-respecting cook should know French cooking techniques.
The value of cooking to life in France has always been huge. Already in the 17th century Louis XIV rolled incredible banquets at court. There was ice shapes, aspic, jellies, ice creams and souffles. Everything we now know about French cuisine, already existed in those days.
— The laws of cooking?
— The French were the first in Europe have introduced laws cooking. For example, if you make sauce beurre Blanc, it should be done exclusively using white wine. If you take a red wine, it will be a beurre Rouge. If more change the recipe, the sauce will be quite another name. Or, for example, hollandaise sauce (Hollander) is a recipe, and a hollandaise sauce with tarragon — this is the béarnaise. Laws exist not only for cooking but also for cutting food.
— It can be done different?!
— Of course. Slicing vegetables — basic knowledge. When we say, “Julien”, we mean not the chicken with mushrooms (which, incidentally, does not apply to French cuisine), and cutting strips. Perfectly cut julienne vegetables you can compare with matches.
All of these rules the French have erected a cult. In French cuisine, all subject to the laws and nothing else. Has always been considered brilliant if the person uses the right recipes, making the correct cuts and correctly identifies the dish.
— So, all the techniques of preparation have been described?
— Moreover, the French have given the maximum number of recipes and technologies. In French cuisine really is almost all techniques already described. All the techniques that we use at the moment, was detailed by the French. The only thing we can do is to replace some materials with others, use several techniques in one dish, add spices, which previously did not exist in France. But in any case, the French cuisine remains the “terminology” rich, therefore, considered to be basic.
— Why it happened, what France has become a culinary center?
— It was probably a lot of factors. It is generously gifted by nature region: there grows a lot of vegetables and fruits, and the season lasts a long time. I think that the banquets of the French kings built cooking to an art form. In XVI—XVII centuries of ecah knowledge was transmitted by the monks, they possessed a writing system and created laws to make wine, brandy. For example, the famous champagne “Dom Perignon” produced by the monks. French monk Pierre Perignon (Dom Pérignon from the Latin dominus — “Lord”, a call to spiritual person in France) was mixed several grape varieties, has opened the secrets of wine blending first began to pour the drink into bottles and also the first decided to use plugs from the bark of the cork tree. The monks were of the earth and the people who cultivated the land, and recorded the result. Simultaneously with the development of winemaking in France has evolved cooking.
— But not everyone ate at the court of the king!
— Yes, but in the time of Louis XIV, the French shared a simple and high cooking. Ordinary people used the hooves, internal organs, rooster combs… the Famous Gare de Lyon sausage is a gut stuffed intestine with mustard. Simple country dishes prepared from noncentral products. Haute cuisine was different with expensive ingredients and use a large number of techniques. There was everything matters: colors, variety of flavors, the right cutting food and feeding — how it is laid out on the plate.
— It is now high cooking different from what was before?
Today we can cook in the restaurant, tails and kidneys, and it will still be delicious. But the main thing remains the same: to use different cooking techniques in one dish. Before high cooking was available only to kings. But thanks to technology, the fact that the General standard of living of the entire planet increases, high cooking becomes available.
— Who is your idol in the culinary world of France?
— Actually, the French have always played an important role in the development of cooking. For example, the great chef Auguste Escoffier in 1903 he published a collection of recipes of French cuisine, Le Guide Culinaire (“the Culinary guide”). He first published a basic encyclopedia. But for me the most important chef Paul Bocuse. He lived a long life and died in 2018. Bocuse created the “new French cuisine” and came up with batch submission. To Bocuse guest brought food and gathered it in the plate. But Bocuse invented the first portions, and made them a little lighter and less caloric. In fact, it is the technology, which is now used throughout the world!
