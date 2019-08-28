Red wine helps to improve the intestinal biome
A new study from king’s College London on the relationship of alcohol and diversity of intestinal biome, today added a new phase of the study and its first results – in particular, the London scientists analyzed data collected from more than 900 women-twins living in the UK and consuming different types of alcohol for several months. The study concerned the possibility of establishing potential correlations with health and diversity of intestinal bacteria and consumption of different types of alcohol in small amounts – and the results were really interesting.
As shown by the results of the study, those of the female twins, who during the whole period of the experiment had consumed red wine were on average healthier in the first place this is reflected in the bacteriological condition of their intestinal environment and cholesterol, which, incidentally, was much lower in comparison with those subjects who consumed beer or other beverages. In addition, the scientists also noticed that the level of fatty acids and fat in General gradually decreased, in some cases, demonstrating a large gap between wine and any other alcoholic beverage.
As decryption of such amazing results, the scientists propose the theory about the multidimensional impact of polyphenols is a special chemical, found in many plants, including black grapes, which play the most significant role in improved optimization and regulation of the intestinal bacterial environment.
It is worth noting the fact that red wine is illustrated in this study, were used in small quantities and with attention to different types of diets and medical observation because the presence of any alcohol in the daily diet slightly increases the probability to catch a heart attack, for example. However, the good news is that such a rich set of polyphenols can be found in many other plants and crops, so the alternative is definitely there available.