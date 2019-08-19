Red wine protects against heart disease
Do not rely on the fact that heart will get some benefit if you regularly drink wine. This was supported by the cardiac surgeon Vadim Popov.
Very often you can hear that red wine has antioxidant effect and when used in moderation stabilizes the level of “good” cholesterol and protects the arteries from damage, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. Doctor Vadim Popov denied the healing properties of wine.
The expert believes that it is permissible to drink daily a glass of wine to relieve stress. But to count on the risk of cardiovascular diseases is not worth it, he said.
“Most of us are confident enough to eat the right product, you need to drink a pill and all will be well. It does not happen. You need to change the way of life. It is also not a guarantee, but the risk reduces significantly”, said cardiac surgeon Vadim Popov.
He explained that one of the leading causes of heart disease is stress. It is important to avoid. Popov said: if you get rid of stress, the man makes a wine, a glass a day can be considered a safe dose. However, said the expert, there is no scientific evidence that wine helps to reduce the risk of heart disease and blood vessels. Studies that were carried out on the patients, did not show any pronounced positive effect of wine on heart health.
The best solution for a healthy cardiovascular system, according to cardiac surgeon, is the rejection of bad habits in favor of sports and proper nutrition, and maintaining an optimistic attitude. But we need a reasonable approach, said Popov.
The doctor added that men more often than women suffer from heart diseases is facilitated by the fact that they are more likely to lead unhealthy lifestyle, are subject to great stress and also have substantial differences in hormonal background.
“The most common cardiovascular diseases are coronary heart disease and ischemic stroke,” stated the expert.