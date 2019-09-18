Redeemed: former player of the national team of the Netherlands Fernando Ricksen died at 43 (photo)
Former player of AZ, Zenit, Rangers and the Netherlands national team Fernando Ricksen passed away at the age of 43, after six years of struggle with an incurable disease — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (the Lou Gehrig’s disease). The last time he was in a hospice in Scotland.
Last year Ricksen lost the ability to speak and communicate with others with the help given by the Dutch voice of the computer, which is 31 thousand euros and is controlled by the eyes (in the photo with his wife-Russian woman Veronika).
In structure “Zenith” the Dutch in 2007-2009 became the champion and winner of Russian super Cup, and also won the UEFA Cup.
In the fall of 2013 rixen released an autobiography called “spirit of the fighter”, which told not only about their successes but about the abuse of alcohol and drugs. In 2014, the midfielder entered in the Hall of fame of the Scottish Rangers, where he played in 2000–2006.
T-shirt “Rangers” the Dutchman twice won the championship and the Scottish Cup
In January of 2015 at the stadium Ibrox in Glasgow hosted a charity match, which came more than 40 thousand fans. 320 thousand pounds of revenue divided between Fernando, his daughter, a Scottish Fund for the fight against als and the charity organization “Rangers”.
Fernando Ricksen with daughter Isabella
In addition, last year in the Dutch city of Sittard, near the home stadium of the local club “Fortuna”, was opened statue Riksena. In this command, Fernando began his career.
