Reduced fee for the distribution of gas for those who do not consume
The national Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities (NKREKU) at the meeting of February 11, approved the draft amendments to the Code of gas distribution systems. About it reports RBC-Ukraine.
As noted by the head of the Commission Valeriy Tarasyuk, after public discussion, the ruling will be in March.
The draft amendments provides that for a new household or, in the absence of natural gas consumption during the preceding gas year, the annual booked capacity is determined by the Operator of the GDS at:
- 39 cubic m, for the object of domestic consumers, which use natural gas only for cooking;
- 126 cubic meters — the object of the domestic consumer, which natural gas is used for heating water and cooking;
- 314 cubic meters — the object of the domestic consumer, which natural gas is used comprehensively, including heating.
For those consumers who consumed natural gas, the annual booked capacity is determined by the GDS Operator based on actual consumption over the past year. At the same time, these volumes can not be lower than for those who did not consume gas. That is, the minimum volume is 39 cubic meters for plate 126 cubic meters — for heating water, 314 cubic meters — for heating.