Reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke: the doctors have created a cheap supertable
August 25, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
Doctors in the UK and Iran conducted a study of the habits of 6800 people from 100 Iranian villages and settlements and installed as to prevent the development of serious cardiovascular diseases. Supertables also lowers cholesterol.
They came to the conclusion that poltabletki able one-third reduction in the number of heart attacks and strokes. It consists of aspirin, statin and two other drugs that reduce blood pressure.
The combined pill is very cheap, but quite effective. Doctors recommend to give her all older people who reach a certain age, especially in poor countries.
The medical research, which lasted five years, published in the medical journal the Lancet.