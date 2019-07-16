Reducing caloric intake helps people become healthier
A new study by American scientists have shown that a slight decrease in caloric intake helps to improve health. In addition to this natural reaction of the body as slimming, similar diet improves metabolism, lowers blood sugar and stabilizes blood pressure.
A group of scientists from medical school of Duke University conducted a study involving 218 volunteers under the age of 50 years. The purpose of the experiment was to test the theory that reducing the caloric impact not only on weight but also on health in General.
On the advice of experts, the subjects cut their daily ration of 15%, and in a month the norm is decreased by 10%. After 2 years of this diet, scientists tested the health of volunteers and summed up the results of the study.
Over time following the recommendations on reducing caloric intake, the subjects lost an average of 10%, and basic indicators of health improved significantly. Scientists have noted that in the course of the experiment, followed the diet the risk of diseases associated with the gastrointestinal tract, decreased blood pressure stabilized and blood sugar levels returned to normal levels.