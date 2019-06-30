Reese Witherspoon bought the farm for 6.2 million dollars

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Reese Witherspoon bought an estate in Malibu. The actress does not intend to live there permanently, but the farm life to join.

Риз Уизерспун купила ферму за 6,2 миллиона долларов

For real Hollywood star paid 6.2 million dollars. On the territory of two acres has three homes and selkhozstroi for growing cattle and horses.

Witherspoon, the owner of the Studio, Hello Sunshine, takes projects involving women. Fans of the stars even thought it was for shooting and purchased this picturesque place. But the heroine of the series “Big little lies” has no plans to use the new estate to work with.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.