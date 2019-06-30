Reese Witherspoon bought the farm for 6.2 million dollars
June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Reese Witherspoon bought an estate in Malibu. The actress does not intend to live there permanently, but the farm life to join.
For real Hollywood star paid 6.2 million dollars. On the territory of two acres has three homes and selkhozstroi for growing cattle and horses.
Witherspoon, the owner of the Studio, Hello Sunshine, takes projects involving women. Fans of the stars even thought it was for shooting and purchased this picturesque place. But the heroine of the series “Big little lies” has no plans to use the new estate to work with.