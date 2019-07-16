Reese Witherspoon has disappointed fans of the appearance
The star of the movie “legally Blonde” has always been considered the standard of beauty. In my 43 years, the actress could easily outshine younger colleagues, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
At least it was so until recently considered members Reese Witherspoon, because all the photos in social networks, she looks great.
However, all was not so rosy. Paparazzi managed to make incriminating the stars when she came out of the Paris hotel.
Fans of star noticed that without makeup and special programs for processing images, it looks much older.
Reese clearly visible deep wrinkles on the face, and her arms look flabby and not well maintained. In addition, the figure of the actress looks not so perfect like on her page in the microblog.
Previously, the singer even compared with her 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, noticing that they are similar as two drops of water, and, visually, it appears that they are close in age. In his blog popular actress always chooses the right angles for pictures and all publications looks sporty and fit.
These photos have become for some fans disappointment, they called her grandmother and claimed that the Hollywood star to look like simply can not.
There were also defenders of the stars, suggested that a cruel joke played incorrectly selected angle, and the fact of the suddenness of the photos. Such cases often occur with the stars, for example, in a situation like that also got recently Britney Spears. Most stars do not pay attention to such images.
By the way, in this outfit Reese appeared at the dinner in honor of the wedding of Zoe Kravitz by Karl Glusman in Paris. The actress was accompanied by her husband the agent of young talent That Jim.