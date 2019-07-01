Reese Witherspoon spent $ 6 million on new house
Famous Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon purchased a luxury house in Malibu for six million dollars. On two acres of land are several outbuildings, including a guest cottage and rooms under the stables.
Witherspoon has long earned the status of one of the most popular Hollywood Actresses. One film a celebrity can sometimes earn up to ten thousand dollars, so the above property she can afford.
Fans of the blonde suggested that Witherspoon bought the house for work. The actress is the head of the Studio, Hello Sunshine, so often acts as the organizer of the shoot for the popular publications with the participation of famous persons. However, according to insiders, the mansion purchased for their own use but not for permanent living.
According to fans of the actress, she bought a house to give it to my daughter ava, which after a few months it will be 20 years. While she lives with her mother and her second husband Jim and Tom.
Note that this is not the only home owner who is Witherspoon. The actress has a private country residence in California, where she and her husband goes on the weekend. Also, the Hollywood star purchased the mansion in Los Angeles, in the small town of Nashville she also has several properties. It is possible that the actress simply trying to invest earned movie money.