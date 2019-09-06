Reese Witherspoon with her youngest son surf in Malibu
Coast Malibu — haven for all lovers of surfing America. The season here lasts all year round, “spots” — specific points with the best conditions for skiing — a million, and training centers — even more. To arrange a weekend in the style of explorers of the ocean decided Reese Witherspoon and her 6-year-old son Tennessee. A photoshoot of a beautiful blue and the waves did not stop, and the actress has made every effort to subdue the violent floods of the Pacific ocean.
“Riding” on the surfing Reese notice is not the first time. So, a few years ago she and her children Ava and Deacon were taught the basics of this aquatic art during a holiday in Hawaii. In order to control your body and keep the balance, you need a good physical preparation, and its Reese provide regular training. Almost daily paparazzi noticed the actress with a bottle of water and trainers during a morning jog, and her athletic “career” began cheerleading in high school.