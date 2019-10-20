Refrigerators will start to work on the rubber bands for hair
Scientists from the USA, China and Brazil have created a new type of refrigerator, which is freon and compressor are used Curling and unwinding of the elastic spiral. It is reported in the journal Science.
In an unusual invention can be used elastic helix, which can be made from metal, polyethylene or domestic rubber. Refrigerator new type now only in the experimental stage, but scientists project that its efficiency will significantly exceed the efficiency of the usual devices.
It is noted that to date, refrigerators, air conditioners and other heat appliances consumes about 20 — 30% of all electricity generated in the world. Accordingly, even a slight change in the effectiveness of these techniques will have a positive impact on the economy. The changes will affect not only decrease economic costs, but also facilitate the fight against greenhouse gas emissions.
Since the beginning of the twentieth century, the principle of operation of the refrigerators did not change significantly and was used refrigerants of the same type that affects the ozone layer, it is gradually destroying. Physicists from the three countries under the leadership of ray Bowman from the University of Texas at Dallas were able to bring to life the idea of a prototype refrigerator that runs on stretchable and twistable thread.
While scientists conducted a refrigeration cycle, but we have shown that mechanical damage to the cooling wire is not even at a thousandfold repetition of the operation. It is emphasized that this discovery is the first step towards creating a new fridge, before that experts have to overcome many technical difficulties.