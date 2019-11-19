Refused to help diplomats: what is known about the Russian, injured while trying to cross the U.S. border
In a press-service of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Houston (TX) reported that Russian citizen Evgeny Gluschenko was injured by an employee of the border service of the United States while attempting to illegally cross the U.S. border. He also stated that he was not interested in the help of Russian diplomats. About it writes “Interfax”.
“When our staff tried to contact him, he flatly refused to communicate. From which we conclude that he does not need our help”, — reported in the Russian diplomatic mission.
The press service said that Russian diplomats spoke with his wife who is in USA and wants to meet him. Glushchenko still in the hospital, as he is normal. This is not the first attempt of the Russians to enter the territory of the United States. He was deported in the late summer and fall, again tried to cross the border.
The Consulate General “keeps the issue under control,” and Russian diplomats “ready at any moment to communicate with employees if there are any questions or problems.”
November 14, the citizen of Russia Glushchenko, born in 1982 was wounded on the border of US and Mexico in Arizona while attempting to cross the border. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Goodyear. According to media reports, in 2018, he tried together with his pregnant wife illegal to enter the United States from Mexico, was detained and then deported.
The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Houston has stated that they intend to obtain consular access to the victim and to be in contact with the state police.
While in the Consulate General are unable to specify who is Glushchenko, as he and his wife were in Mexico, then arrived in the U.S. and why he was deported, and his wife remained in the United States.
- Members of the Border-US customs service on the border with Mexico shot a Russian citizen and wounded him. The agent tried to arrest the subject, after which a scuffle broke out. The agent had a chance to use firearms owing to what there was wound of the subject.