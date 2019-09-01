Refuted the main myths about cancer
Cancer tumors can appear in any person
Scientists around the world are working to develop a universal cure for malignant tumors, however, it does not yet exist. Meanwhile, this dangerous disease has acquired a set of prejudices that have nothing to do with reality.
For example, many believe that the main cause of cancer is stress. However, this is not so. According to doctors, stress can affect the development of cancer. People who are often nervous or too impressionable and sensitive to any trouble, not more prone to cancerous tumors than others.
Another common myth is that cancer can be inherited. Meanwhile, according to doctors, at risk in the presence of someone from the family of the oncogene are only 2-3% of people.
Third or not based on what the superstition is that the removal of the tumor and the biopsy allegedly provoke the cancer to other tissues. This assumption is not confirmed by experts.