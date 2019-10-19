Regina returns: the wife of Vlad Topalov persuaded to show “heads and Tails” with “mysterious…
Ukrainian TV presenter and singer, wife of Russian pop singer Vlad Topalov Regina todorenko almost agreed to again become the leading travel show “heads and tails”. About it said in comments TASS Nikolay Kartozia, the General Director of TV channel “Friday” which features the show in Russia.
“Next year will be back Regina todorenko. With whom? Try to guess”, — said Kartozia, putting on the logo of the show at the upfronts. Thus, the executives keep the suspense regarding the co-host of Todorenko.
In addition, the CEO said that while they would out issues with leading Bednyakova Andrey and Anastasia Ivlieva and “heads and tails. Russia” with the leading Mary Monogarovo and Maria Gorban.
Information about the return of Regina has confirmed in the comments of the “KP in Ukraine” and the PR Director and TV presenter Katerina Primina.
Recall the “eagle and tails” — a popular Ukrainian show on the travel, which originally appeared on channel “inter”. Later editions began to show on the Russian TV channel “Friday”.
In each episode two presenters go to a new place on the map — a city, country or island. They toss a coin to determine who will spend the weekend as a millionaire, and who will have to live on $ 100.
The first leading “heads and Tails” was clipmaker Alan Badoev and Zhanna badoeva wife. 23 season a pair of leading Egypt. Regina todorenko led the program for seven seasons, paired with a Lesia Nikityuk, Mikalaj Sergei and Natalie Nevedrova.
After the birth of her son, Regina is the author show about motherhood “Regina+1”. Her Studio coming stars and experts who give advice on parenting, feeding and caring for kids. For this program Todorenko received the award “TEFI” in the nomination “the Best presenter of the morning program”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Regina Todorenko showed the pleasure in bed with her husband, the Russian singer Vlad Topalov. On his page on Instagram she posted an intimate video, showing what they do in bed. Love joy young parents are constantly interrupted by crying babies.
