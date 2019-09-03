Regina todorenko admitted that she likes to explore the kid
A young mother Regina todorenko never ceases to delight fans with her boundless energy and positive despite a very busy schedule. Leading also fun to interact with followers and share with them your tips and motivation. For example, it recently urged fans not to postpone anything for tomorrow, but act today and now. While she openly talks about the difficulties and problems, as well as how she copes with them.
In your last post, Regina spoke about how she was given to motherhood and what it does to become an even better mom. She was accompanied by a text touching photo with 9-month-old son Michael, who was asleep in her arms. She Todorenko while sitting at a table in a cafe on the street with a smile and looks into the distance.
“Over the past 9 months, I realized that motherhood is about me. I like to study a little human, I consume literature about education as fast as the whale shark plankton. I miss no opportunity to delve into his childhood and the childhood of @vladtopalovofficial , reading and practicing techniques. These books taught me a lot and make our life easier. I don’t know how effective will be the result, but in any case I will try to make our family life rich and happy”, — said the leader.
The actress also told how she and her mother solve the problem of different views on the upbringing of the child. In her opinion, the very important teamwork in the team.
“Recently in the show #Regina+1 touched upon the assistance of grandmothers in the upbringing of grandchildren, and how it differs from what is happening in the modern world. I learned that according to statistics, most new mothers arguing with their mothers because “we used to swaddled, and you’re not”, “before giving the soup in 3 months, and now, God willing, in 8 months will give the Turkey out of the jar,” “we rocked, and you do not shake”, “give the child to prioritise, and he will fall asleep” and so on…. Realizing the full extent of the disaster , my mother and I TOGETHER began to read the relevant literature (mom sometimes reads aloud to me, while Michael is asleep and Vice versa) to avoid any conflicts, to work in a team. I can say that we tried many methods of putting the child, of the feeding input, and so on. My mom listens to me, saying: “this is your child, only you know him best”; and I listen to her and enjoy her parenting techniques, maybe they are effective , and the baby calm. Only team work will bear fruit that will satisfy your desires))) do You often listen to parents in the matter of education?” — gave Regina.
Subscribers thank star mom for the useful and inspiring post and share their experiences in the education of children and establish relationships with the older generation.
- Teamwork! What are the right words!
- I’m proud of you so keep
- Everyone would be such a wise mom like Yours
- How great it is
- which done, so be it!!!
- Being a mom in a rush
- Clever!
- You are a very unique girl! So just study, learn new and always in motion. Only you get inspired and also start to study, to read, to learn. Thank you for the inspiration
- Here she is gentle and cute. They say women change after childbirth