Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov celebrate their wedding anniversary in Sicily
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov intend to celebrate a wedding anniversary in Sicily. Leading “eagle and tails” ex-participant of group Smash!! tied the knot in their birthday.
Today Topalov double celebration, because on 25 October he celebrates 34-year anniversary. In the same period a year ago, by married Todorenko, and a few months later the couple first child was born. In his profile in Instagram, the TV presenter shared a video, filmed in Palermo, where the couple went to celebrate the birthday of the birthday.
In the “storis” Regina todorenko also said that, in addition to the personal holiday Topalov, note and generic date, namely wedding anniversary. The couple went to Sicily, staying in a hotel, and the view from the balcony, the presenter showed the followers on time publications.