Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov tried several times to get a divorce
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov has just played the second wedding. Recently celebrity admitted that he had not once thought about divorce.
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov is one of the most discussed couples of domestic show-business. The actors were married at the end of last year — then they just got married in the registry office. A magnificent celebration the couple had recently, on 3 July.
In honor of the wedding the couple gave an interview to the magazine “OK!” in which admitted that their life together is not as cloudless as it looks in the picture.
However, the pair found a way to solve everyday problems and cope with all difficulties with the help of jokes. “They say that beauty will save the world. No, a sense of humor will save the world!” — shared Todorenko.
Also, the couple told how they avoid scandals and conflicts. “Somewhere Regina tolerate my faults I turn a blind eye to her habits. And instead spend the nerves to irritation, I’d help her. Perfect couples only exist in an ideal world”, — said Vlad Topalov.
And while Regina and Vlad continue to share the details of the wedding ceremony and family life, we hope that their Union was imprisoned for centuries, and happiness will never leave their house.