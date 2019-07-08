Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov went on our honeymoon on the skeleton of Crete
The couple flew to rest on the island.
Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov played a magnificent wedding on July 3 in Italy. A few days later, the star couple went on a honeymoon. In his Instagram Regina declassified where they Vlad flew off to rest, and shared the first shots of the honeymoon.
So, visit Regina Todorenko the social network has a new insta-story, in which the presenter showed the beginning of their romantic vacation with a loved one. Judging by the tags on the video, Todorenko and Topalov arrived on the island of Crete, namely in the resort town of Anissaras. The couple lived in the pool house.
On one of the videos showed Regina his Breakfast: “all right, start gluttonize, to rest.”
The second storis leading to her spouse in a short video you can see how Vlad Topalov plays sports by the pool.
By the way, star parents took you on vacation son Michael. About it it became known from Instagram Regina Todorenko, which asked social media followers who are also going to Crete, to take porridge for a child. According to Todorenko, baby food on the island is hard to find.
