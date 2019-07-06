Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov went to honeymoon: the couple where the rest (video)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko and Russian musician Vlad Topalov, who on 3 July was celebrated by a Grand wedding in Italy, went on holiday on the Greek island of Crete.
That pair went to Greece the TV presenter was quick to show the many millions of fans in Instagram. Celebrity shared the stories of several short videos beginning a romantic getaway.
As it became known, the star couple is resting hotel room with private pool in the small resort town of Anissaras in Crete.
TV presenter has published in Instagram video, which showed her Breakfast — pancakes, honey and coffee.
After the wedding the #Regeneradora and #Vlachopoulou departed on a wedding trip to the island of Crete! pic.twitter.com/0VWsJU8VAv
— MyGlamWish (@glam_wish) July 6, 2019
And on the other, Vlad in sports near a small pool.
And here is the beginning of active rest)) #Regeneradora #Vlachopoulou #HoneyMoon pic.twitter.com/op5pc1oVId
— MyGlamWish (@glam_wish) July 6, 2019
That the couple went to rest with baby, we learned from stories Todorenko with a request to his fans who are going to Crete, to grab a couple of packs of a certain baby food which is impossible to buy at their leisure.
We will remind, before the wedding, Regina’s complained that he did not have time to buy everything you need. And the baggage of Vlad Topalov with the suit and is lost in the airport on the way to Italy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter