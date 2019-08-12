Regina todorenko arranged in Odessa “celebration of the stomach”
Regina todorenko used to be constantly on the move. As admitted by the presenter, not a week goes by that she doesn’t change location. Baby Michael also travels with mom from the very first months of life. His first trip was a flight to UAE, when the boy was only three months! Don’t forget the star of “the eagle and Tails” to come back in his native Odessa, especially now in the resort town – the height of the summer season! So, in stories Instagram Regina showed how staged the “celebration of the stomach” of the house.
Regina could not resist the Ukrainian borscht, as well as admired “caviar Blues”, generously spread it on a sandwich. In addition, the star elicited for its subscribers a recipe.
“I flew all day to finally eat the soup!” said the lucky TV presenter to camera, showing the plate of the Ukrainian national dish.
“Friends, I should introduce you to a sandwich from the little blue. Blue is the eggplant. Oh, how delicious. What else is included in this caviar?” — vividly asked Regina, sharing with fans the recipe.
“Eggplant, tomato, onion and Bulgarian pepper red”, — she answered.
“Truncated porely?” — funny surzhik asked Regina at the subscribers.
She also showed generously covered table that fit many guests. Mother of TV presenter Irina Todorenko, happy said that her daughter came to Odessa itself is not, and with his grandson.
“Odessa greets Regina with Misha. Michael, come eat!” said on camera she, turning to the kid.
“Now grandma will feed,” promised the star boy.