Regina todorenko came to stay in his native Odessa
In the midst of the holiday season of the popular TV presenter Regina todorenko decided to pay a visit to his native Odessa with her son. It is worth noting that baby Michael is traveling with my mother almost from birth and the flight to Ukraine for family cause no difficulties. At home Regina enjoyed my mother’s cooking and found the time for get-togethers with school friends.
In the caption to the photo, the presenter admitted that their strong friendship to last for 25 years, and added that adult friends other topic of conversation than before:
“Previously, we discussed miniskirts, lipstick, and guys, now’s the diapers, powder, and men. What’s next?) Love you, my @apfel_inka , @aritrofimova , @anya_babi4eva. PY.Sy.: it is a bit scary, when you realize that our friendship last for about 25 years,” as she described the scenes at Instagram.
