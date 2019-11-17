Regina todorenko chose a luxurious dress for the release
November 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Regina todorenko manages everything! And time with her son Michael to carry out, and maintain the romance alive with her husband Vlad Topalov, and a private show to remove and parties to appear.
So, the other day she visited the award ceremony “woman of the year”, selecting for the occasion a bright red dress. By the way, this is the night award goes to Regina.
Red lipstick, gorgeous curls, stiletto high heel, slit at skirt, off the leg, deep neckline Regina this evening looked very impressive! Like a Hollywood diva, isn’t it?