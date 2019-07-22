Regina todorenko complained brought from home “Boca”

Entertainment
Regina todorenko complained brought from home "Boca"

Presenter Regina todorenko shared with fans a photo on which poses in a swimsuit. Also the star of “heads and tails” complained brought back from holidays in Greece “Boca”.

Регина Тодоренко пожаловалась на привезенные из отпуска "бока"

In the presented frame Regina todorenko posing in a bathing suit and shirt on top of the ocean as a backdrop, his eyes hidden behind sunglasses. The picture was taken on vacation in Greece, where the media personality went after Italian wedding with Vlad Topalov. The star complained that their so tasty food in the hotel is that it is actively absorbed offered on the buffet table foods. In the end, “gluttony” was the reason that the celebrity has brought not only a tan, but “Boca”.

His followers Todorenko asked what they like to do in hotels on vacation. In review subscribers began to fill the presenter with compliments, noting that her figure is not worth worrying over a few extra pounds.

