Regina todorenko complained of difficult flight
Regina todorenko does not stop to lead a hyperactive lifestyle and travel even after the birth of her son Michael. Regina decided to take off with the boy in the picturesque Italy, but the flights are so exhausted star, that she barely moved away from the heavy road. About the presenter told in the stories of Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
Not only that, Regina had to take a lot of Luggage, so they also turned out to be significantly heavier than usual. On the plane she was flying with several moms who had two kids, understanding them like no, Regina marveled at the way women deftly handle the kids.
Apparently, a celebrity almost did not sleep, she looked tired in the video and a little swollen. For the first time she flew with the child at a far distance alone.
At half past five in the morning, Regina showed a video with my son. She sits with him on the terrace, and apply to the camera to fans: “I’m barely alive after yesterday’s flights, after yesterday’s trip. But we bear in such a beautiful place,” she showed the surrounding picturesque scenery.
Regina arrived in the coastal town of Sorrento and shared first impressions. “Just incredibly beautiful. Yet like everything, except the day of the stuffiness,” said she.